Taylor Wealth Management Partners Invests $8.57 Million in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Stock

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,000. Mercury Systems comprises approximately 3.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.47% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $43,032,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 245.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 827,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 588,093 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $26,185,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.66 per share, for a total transaction of $101,246.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,500.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Mercury Systems opened at $40.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

