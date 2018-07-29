Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 957,487 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 29th total of 768,539 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tarena International by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tarena International during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tarena International during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tarena International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Tarena International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 173,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEDU shares. TheStreet downgraded Tarena International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tarena International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Tarena International opened at $8.70 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $476.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.90. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.96%. analysts expect that Tarena International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

