Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (TKWY) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (AMS:TKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($59.88) target price on Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.71 ($64.37).

