TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Given a $132.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.95 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.58. 2,121,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $4,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,206. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.