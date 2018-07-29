TajCoin (TAJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105,678.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. TajCoin has a market cap of $105,678.00 and $78.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.92 or 0.02919110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00776618 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00065687 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00039405 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025797 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014626 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 9,815,144 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

