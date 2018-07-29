TagCoin (TAG) Price Hits $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TagCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $343,050.00 and $18.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TagCoin Profile

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

