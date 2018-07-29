Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $58,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Edward Jones lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.41.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

