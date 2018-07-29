S&W Seed (SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $13.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $17.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $67.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.19 million to $68.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $70.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANW. ValuEngine lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of S&W Seed traded up $0.05, reaching $3.15, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of -0.68. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

In related news, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 76,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $256,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 285,102 shares of company stock worth $977,893. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 62.5% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 123.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 560,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 308,883 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 820.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 43.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

