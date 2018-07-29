SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $384.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.88.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $317.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $159.44 and a one year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 737 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.78, for a total transaction of $231,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,186.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $152,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,584,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,825,000 after buying an additional 254,116 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,029,000 after buying an additional 187,808 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,938,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,319,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.