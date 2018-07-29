SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $333.74 and last traded at $319.27, with a volume of 44449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.39.

The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SIVB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.88.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $311,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $849,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

