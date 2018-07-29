SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $335.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $273.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.88.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $317.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $159.44 and a 12-month high of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 14.53%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $152,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamran F. Husain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $480,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,059. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

