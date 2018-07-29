SunTrust Banks Trims Lendingtree (TREE) Target Price to $280.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Compass Point downgraded Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $15.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.60. 364,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,961. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $205.45 and a 12 month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Gci Liberty, Inc. acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.99 per share, with a total value of $47,077,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $3,652,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,308,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,539 shares of company stock worth $86,092,168 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,266,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,673,000 after buying an additional 567,195 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,491,000 after buying an additional 108,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,893,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,295,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 167,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,874,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

