SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.98. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

NYSE AMP opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $129.87 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 89.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter Stanley Berman acquired 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $499,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,978,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

