Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sunstone Hotel Investors earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6709593613244 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors opened at $16.16 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $271.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.