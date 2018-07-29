SunPower (SPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 44.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.50. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $7.20 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Williams Capital upped their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

