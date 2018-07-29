Suncor Energy (SU) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.59.

Suncor Energy opened at C$54.81 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$38.34 and a 1-year high of C$55.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.08 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Janice Odegaard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.05, for a total transaction of C$367,875.00. Also, insider Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.77, for a total transaction of C$5,108,150.00. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $16,591,550 over the last quarter.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

