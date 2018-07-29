SunCoke Energy (SXC) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 12,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $847.68 million, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 203.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 270,776 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,728,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

