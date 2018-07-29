SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post $5.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.02 million to $6.55 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $25.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $28.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 million to $52.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.16 million to $42.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 105.24%.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 376.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.37 on Friday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

