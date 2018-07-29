Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,934,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,259,000 after acquiring an additional 228,702 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,743,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,366,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,710,000 after acquiring an additional 166,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 421,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $116.35 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

