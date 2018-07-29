Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) vs. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) Head-To-Head Review

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Summit Midstream Partners pays out 140.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

45.7% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners 17.59% 13.23% 4.88% Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 21.29% 6.85% 3.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $488.74 million 2.61 $85.68 million $1.64 10.40 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners $1.32 billion 2.28 $297.00 million $1.35 8.93

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream Partners. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Midstream Partners and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 1 4 4 0 2.33 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 1 6 3 0 2.20

Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a consensus price target of $15.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is more favorable than Summit Midstream Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Midstream Partners beats Boardwalk Pipeline Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. It operates in five unconventional resource basins, including the Appalachian Basin, which comprises the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; the Piceance Basin that comprises the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado and eastern Utah; and the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in northeastern Colorado. The company serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The company's pipeline systems contain approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected natural gas pipelines, directly serving customers in 13 states and indirectly serving customers throughout the northeastern and southeastern United States through various interconnections with unaffiliated pipelines. It also owns and operates approximately 455 miles of NGLs pipelines serving customers in Louisiana and Texas. In addition, the company has underground storage caverns having aggregate capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of working natural gas and 24.5 million barrels of NGLs. It serves producers of natural gas, local distribution companies, marketers, electric power generators, industrial users, and interstate and intrastate pipelines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipelines Holding Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.