Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 475.7% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF opened at $148.64 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.96 and a twelve month high of $151.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4276 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

