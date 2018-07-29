Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 350,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,000. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up about 8.0% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter valued at $809,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter worth about $32,811,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf opened at $35.10 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.