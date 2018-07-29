Stryker (SYK) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2018 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.15.

Stryker stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,218.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

