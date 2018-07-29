Strayer Education (STRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.30

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.30 and last traded at $119.08, with a volume of 1175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Strayer Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strayer Education news, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $450,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at $520,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 18,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $1,872,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,139. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,138,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strayer Education by 30.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strayer Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

