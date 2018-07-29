Storiqa Reaches 1-Day Volume of $245,214.00 (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Storiqa token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene and Tidex. Over the last week, Storiqa has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $245,214.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003735 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00406939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00168199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Storiqa Token Profile

Storiqa was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,173,316,774 tokens. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storiqa’s official website is crowdsale.storiqa.com . The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Indodax, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

