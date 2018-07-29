Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IntriCon (IIN)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.
Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 285,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,797. The company has a market cap of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of 202.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.18. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
