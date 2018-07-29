Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IntriCon (IIN)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 285,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,797. The company has a market cap of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of 202.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.18. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.