Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Price Target to $86.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands traded up $0.23, hitting $71.53, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 4,285,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,817 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

