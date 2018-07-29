Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF opened at $58.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

