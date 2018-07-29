Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $299,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vector Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vector Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vector Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of Vector Group opened at $18.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Vector Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vector Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.