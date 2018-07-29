Steris PLC (STE) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $114,441,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $50,730,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,051,000 after buying an additional 292,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Steris by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,164,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,068,000 after buying an additional 168,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 154,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $112.82 on Friday. Steris PLC has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $1,100,828.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,287.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,395 shares of company stock worth $6,608,801. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

About Steris

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

