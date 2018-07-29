Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.15. Stericycle reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,610. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Stericycle news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $837,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $6,194,516.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,411,695. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 129.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.