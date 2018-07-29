Stellar Biotechnologies (SBOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.62

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:SBOT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 37957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellar Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

About Stellar Biotechnologies

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers KLH, an immune-stimulating protein used in the production of various immunotherapies; and as a carrier molecule or finished injectable product in the immunodiagnostic market.

