State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 2,430 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,641,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 60.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,525,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,817,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,250,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $166.40 and a one year high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $417.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $681,498.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $1,473,175.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,523.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,771 shares of company stock worth $6,372,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

