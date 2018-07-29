State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,390 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

Eagle Materials opened at $108.38 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

