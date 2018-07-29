Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.01.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

