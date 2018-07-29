Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 48,708 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.01.

SBUX stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

