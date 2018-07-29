Stamps.com (STMP) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of STMP traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.15. The stock had a trading volume of 161,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $146.80 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.46.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.13, for a total value of $1,076,727.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,344.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 17,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.77, for a total value of $4,742,370.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,386 shares in the company, valued at $636,513.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,276 shares of company stock worth $24,639,822 over the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 196.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

