Spectris plc (SXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,739.44 ($36.26).

SXS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($39.18) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Spectris to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

Get Spectris alerts:

In other news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($37.54), for a total transaction of £28,558.52 ($37,800.82).

Spectris traded up GBX 1 ($0.01), reaching GBX 2,284 ($30.23), during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 995,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,225 ($29.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,869 ($37.97).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 51.80 ($0.69) by GBX (5.70) (($0.08)). Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.