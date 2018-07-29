SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $107,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 398.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF opened at $67.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

