SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) is Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $5,147,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,045,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,223,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $790,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF opened at $31.07 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

