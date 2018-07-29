SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 466.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

