Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

SPKKY stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fibre, wireless, copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumers and small-medium business customers.

