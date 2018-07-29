SP Plus Corp (SP) Holdings Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.37% of SP Plus worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $36,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SP. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $38.00 on Friday. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $847.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. SP Plus had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

