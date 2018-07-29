Sonic Automotive (SAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonic Automotive updated its FY18 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

NYSE:SAH opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

In other news, Chairman O Bruton Smith acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $321,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,476,484.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,543,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$19.55” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

