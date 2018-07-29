Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ladder Capital (LADR) Share Price

News headlines about Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ladder Capital earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2952662869977 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.69. 718,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 101.06 and a quick ratio of 101.06. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “$16.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan H. Fishman purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,167.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,970 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

