Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lennox International (LII) Stock Price

News articles about Lennox International (NYSE:LII) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lennox International earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.359433921062 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of Lennox International opened at $211.12 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $160.18 and a 52 week high of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.11. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 750.65%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,891 shares of company stock worth $11,462,967. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

