Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Avista (AVA) Share Price

News stories about Avista (NYSE:AVA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avista earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2512511683844 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.32. Avista has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $388.75 million for the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $89,995.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $282,626.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $400,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,059.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,809 shares of company stock valued at $621,532. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.