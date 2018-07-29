Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PolyOne (POL) Share Price

Headlines about PolyOne (NYSE:POL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PolyOne earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 48.6304756555238 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PolyOne has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $173,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

