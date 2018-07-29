Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cleco Corporate (CNL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Cleco Corporate (NYSE:CNL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cleco Corporate earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.1519068754262 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Cleco Corporate stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Cleco Corporate has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Cleco Corporate Company Profile

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, formerly Cleco Corporation, is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Cleco Power and Other. Cleco Power is a regulated electric utility company that owns over 10 generating units with a total nameplate capacity of approximately 3,330 megawatts (MW) and serves approximately 287,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi.

