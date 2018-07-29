Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Share Price

Media stories about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8625650008187 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Spirit Airlines opened at $42.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $851.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.